Number of local terrorists reduced to two digits, says Jammu and Kashmir DGP

The Jammu and Kashmir government installed a statue of Mudasir Ahmad Sheikh, a policeman who was martyred during an encounter on May 25 in the Baramulla district.

Mudasir was killed during an encounter with terrorists in the Kreeri area of Baramulla in May this year. In the same encounter, three foreign terrorists were also killed by the security forces.

Jammu and Kashmir police's DG and Deputy Commissioner Baramulla were present while unveiling the statue. Last month Home Minister Amit Shah visited the residence of a slain cop in Uri, North Kashmir. Shah also visited the graveyard where Mudasir has been laid to rest and paid his respect.

While interacting with media, Jammu and Kashmir police's DG Dilbagh Singh said that the number of local terrorists in the Kashmir region has been brought down to two digits while a very smaller number of foreign terrorists were active in the valley and are being tracked down.

Talking about hybrid terrorists, he said: "It has been a challenge as the handlers across the border had been luring the young boys, giving them weapons and targets. We have largely succeeded in facing this challenge and this year so far, over 100 modules of Hybrid militants were busted across J&K."

On being asked about the threats to local journalists through a blog called Kashmir Fight, DG Police said, "Kashmir Fight blog is a circus of death. It is being run by ISI. There are some people across the border who are not able to digest the peace prevailing in Kashmir and hence continue to issue threats to police, media men and even public representatives. If the media is not writing about Pak agenda, the media has become the enemy for them as well. It is the media that has to take the call."

The DG also reviewed the security situation across north Kashmir.

