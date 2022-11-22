Ukrainian security services raid Kyiv monastery suspecting Russian sabotage

A 1000-year-old Orthodox Christian monastery in Kyiv was raided by Ukraine's SBU security service and police early on Tuesday (November 22) suspecting "subversive activities by Russian special services".

The monastery is a Ukrainian cultural treasure. It is also the headquarters of Russian-backed wing of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church that falls under the Moscow Patriarchate.

Head Patriarch Kirill of the Russian Orthodox Church, has strongly supported Russia's Ukraine invasion. He condemned action by the Ukrainian security services as "act of intimidation". Ukrainian security service SBU said it took the action counter "destructive activities of Russian special services in Ukraine."

"These measures are being taken ... as part of the systemic work of the SBU to counter the destructive activities of Russian special services in Ukraine," said SBU in a statement.

It said the search was aimed at preventing the use of the cave monastery as "the centre of the Russian world" and carried out to look into suspicions "about the use of the premises ... for sheltering sabotage and reconnaissance groups, foreign citizens, weapons storage".

The concept of "Russian world" is important part of President Vladimir Putin's new foreign policy doctrine that aims to protect Russia's language, culture and religion.

The SBU did not say what was the outcome of Tuesday's raid.

(With inputs from agencies)

