India: Coast Guard intercepts fleeing boat, recovers contraband valued at $159K

In a joint operation between the Indian Coast Guard and the Narcotics Control Bureau, a suspicious boat with four crew members were apprehended. The incident took place on Monday 21st November, when the suspicious vessel was trying to flee at high speeds, near Rameshwaram in the Southern Indian State of Tamil Nadu.

On investigation, 300kg of marijuana in eight gunny bags and 500gm of Hashish oil were recovered from the boat. The market value of the seized contraband is estimated at Rs.1.3 crores or $159,000.

Also read | Indonesia quake toll rises to 252, president announces compensation for families of victims