FIFA 2022: Lionel Messi equals Cristiano Ronaldo's World Cup record with penalty against Saudi Arabia

It took Lionel Messi just ten minutes to score his first goal in the ongoing FIFA World CUP 2022 as he opened the scoring for Argentina in their opening clash against Saudi Arabia at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar. Messi opened the scoring for the Albiceleste after midfielder Leonardo Paredes was brought down inside the box by Saudi Arabia's Al Bulayahi.

Messi was calm and composed as he sent the Saudi Arabian goalkeeper to the wrong side by slotting the ball into the bottom right corner in what was an amazing finish. The Argentine legend equalled arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo's World Cup record with the opener as he extended his tally to seven goals. Both Ronaldo and Messi have scored seven goals each for their respective countries in the World Cup so far. Not only this, but Messi also became the first Argentine to score in four world cups.

Meanwhile, at half-time Argentina - the hot favourites for the World Cup, are leading 1-0. Messi and co just didn't put the ball in the net once but four times, unfortunately, all getting ruled out due to off-side. Of those, two were netted by striker Lautaro Martinez and one by Lionel Messi. With more than 60% possession in the first half, Argentina was all over Saudi Arabia.