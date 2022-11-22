Kartik Aaryan visits Siddhivinayak temple on his birthday, releases first teaser of 'Shehzada'

2022 has undoubtedly been the year of Kartik Aaryan who dominated Bollywood with the historic success of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.' The young star, who was once an industry outsider is one of the biggest and most popular names in Bollywood now and has had a phenomenal journey this year and has much to be thankful for.



On November 22, as Kartik turned 32, he made a visit to Mumbai's Siddhivinayak temple to seek blessings. Sources close to the actor state the visit was also to offer his gratitude to the lord for a successful year that saw him deliver a blockbuster and had him on his toes shooting for some of the biggest projects.



The actor was spotted at Siddhivinayak in a white kurta and he waved at the paps before heading inside the temple.



Kartik has much to celebrate this birthday. After 'Dhamaka,' the release of Kartik Aaryan’s next OTT offering ‘Freddy’ is just around the corner. The superstar will then be seen with his Luka Chuppi co-star Kriti Sanon in the action-entertainer ‘Shehzada’ that’s scheduled for a February release. The film's first teaser was unveiled on Monday on social media on the occasion of his birthday.