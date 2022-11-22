Suryakumar Yadav's diet and fitness secrets REVEALED

Suryakumar Yadav, the new gem of Indian cricket has made his presence felt loud and clear amongst the crowd in recent international matches through his dominating performance. His scintillating batting is often compared to that of AB de Villiers, who is considered one of the greatest batsmen of all time due to his ability to hit the ball all around the ground, especially behind the wicketkeeper.

Suryakumar Yadav or SKY, as people like to call him, was also ranked as the number one batsman in the world in T20 International on 1 November 2022.

The 32-year-old right-handed batsman is undoubtedly a cricket prodigy, but by increasing focus on personal fitness and nutrition, he has elevated his game as well. Good net practice and sports intelligence, a good diet, and the right fitness schedule is what makes Suryakumar Yadav a world-class sportsman.

Here are some of his diet and fitness-related secrets:

His dietitian and sports nutritionist, Shweta Bhatia, told in a media report how SKY adapts to his game by adapting his relationship with his diet and body, she said, "We have been working with him for the past one year. He was looking at improving his overall fitness. I have helped him realign his understanding of sports nutrition.”

According to Bhatia, SKY's diet is built on five-pointers:

1. To boost his performance during training as well as matches.

2. Maintaining his body fat within the 12-15 per cent zone.

3. The diet that he eats should help improve his cognitive performance as well.

4. Reduction of constant cravings and eliminating the need for persistent refueling.

5. The focus on recovery, is the most important part for any athlete.

Apart from these pointers, SKY's carb intake is also kept minimum to improve his agility. She further added, "The latest research shows how performance can not only be maintained but improved with a structured low-carb plan.” She also said, “We eliminated excess carbohydrates from Surya’s diet. His diet consists of healthy fats like nuts and Omega 3s. He consumes a lot of first-class proteins from non-vegetarian sources (eggs, meats, fishes), dairy and fibrous carbohydrates from vegetables.”

Apart from diet, proper hydration and the right amount of supplements are also included in the cricketer's daily routine. Bhatia lay emphasis on supplements for the maintenance of optimum health levels for an athlete like Suryakumar Yadav. Health supplements include whey protein, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.

As per Bhatia, caffeine is one of the ‘power supplements’ Surya lives by, “I work with his strength and conditioning coach. I am briefed about the training protocols and the diet is adjusted accordingly. Supplements that enhance power output have been included. Overall, the diet must match the training intensity for best results.”