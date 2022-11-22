FIFA World Cup 2022 Broadcast TV and OTT-Live Streaming: When and where to watch Mexico vs Poland?

On Tuesday (November 22), a plethora of games will be played in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. While Argentina will lock horns with Saudi Arabia in Group C's first game, Mexico and Poland will also square off in the second game from the same group later in the evening.

Talking about the Mexico-Poland face-off, it is an important clash as Argentina is expected to top the group but the winner of this match can end at the second spot. All eyes will be on Robert Lewandowski, Polish side's all-time leading scorer, who will be desperate to ensure a winning start for his side. Ahead of the game, Lewandowski told in Doha in the run-up to the Qatar World Cup, "This is an important game for us. It’s important that we show confidence. We know Mexico play high quality soccer, we know their potential. We’ll fight to win and we’ll do our best. They have a lot of quality and pace, and are dynamic. We’ll have to be ready to stop them causing us problems."

In head-to-head, both Poland and Mexico have won three games each with two ending in a draw. However, Mexicons have defeated Poland in their last two face-offs. Here's everything to know about the face-off from Group C:

When is the Mexico vs Poland match of the FIFA World Cup 2022?

The Mexico vs Poland FIFA World Cup 2022 fixture, from Group C, will be held at the Stadium 974 in Ras Abu Aboud, Doha, Qatar.

What time will the match be telecast in India?

The match will get underway at 21:30 PM IST on Tuesday evening (November 22).

Where can we watch the match live: Broadcast TV and OTT Channel in India?