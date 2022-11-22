WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022 match cards – Who is facing whom in year’s last pay-per-view?

The last pay-per-view of this year – Survivor Series WarGames 2022 is about to get underway at the TD Garden in Boston on November 26th in the US while it will be telecasted live in India on November 27th, 06:00 am in the morning. As we are nearing this mega event to be held in Massachusetts, let’s have a brief look at the match cards so far.

SmackDown Women's Championship: Shotzi vs Ronda Rousey

This match has surely gathered every WWE’s fans attention and why not, two in-ring stars are about to collide for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at the Survivor Series WarGames 2022.

While Shotzi is not considered among the top brass of superstars in the women’s division right now, her ability to be more than just one-dimensional is heating things up among the fans.

Her match with Ronda Rousey will surely keep everyone on their feet. As a spoiler, expect the ‘Baddest Women on Earth’ to retain her title.

Finn Balor vs Aj Styles

Anyone who knows a bit or two about WWE is going to stay super excited about this particular match. Two fantastic in-ring performers of this generation are sure to make headlines at the Survivor Series WarGames 2022.

With the storyline these two and their fellow members (The Judgement Day with Finn and the OC’s with Styles) are involved in, we can expect nothing less than a show-stealing fight on Saturday night in Boston.

Don’t forget to keep Edge’s return on the back of your head.

Team Bianca vs Team Damage CTRL

There is no Survivor Series event without a return that makes everyone goes crazy, and this is bound to happen in this traditional five-on-five women’s division match as well.

There is huge speculation going on the internet on who’s going to be the fifth member of Team Bianca against Team Damage CTRL. If some floating reports are to be believed, either Becky Lynch or Charlotte Flair could join Team Bianca on Friday night Smackdown just to spice things up.

While Team Damage CTRL will have Rhea Ripley, Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky alongside Nikki Cross, Team Bianca will consist of Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim, and the mystery fifth member.

Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens vs The Bloodline

Talk about top of the line contest and this one pops up. The Bloodline has been making headlines ever since and now with some superstar names coming up against them in a traditional five-on-five bout, we are up for one smoking night at the Survivor Series WarGames 2022.

With Kevin Owens announcing himself to be the fifth member of the babyface team consisting of him, The Brawling Brutes, and Drew McIntyre on a past episode of SmackDown, the stakes and speculations are already high on whether will they finally pin the Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, Sami Zayn and The Usos).