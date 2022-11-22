'Indiana Jones 5' de-ages Harrison Ford in one scene with new tech: 'It’s a little spooky'

The release date of James Mangold's 'Indiana Jones 5' may be more than half a year away, and the excitement among fans is at an all-time high. The film marks the fifth and final time Harrison Ford will don the role of titular professor of archaeology and adventurer. Apart from Harrison Ford, 'Indiana Jones 5' also stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Kretschmann, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Toby Jones, and Antonio Banderas. The film promises to be a worthy send-off to one of the most iconic characters — at least Ford's version of it. Mangold, known for acclaimed movies like the superhero film 'Logan' and the sports drama 'Ford v Ferrari', has revealed an interesting tidbit about the movie.

First look at Phoebe Waller-Bridge as Indy's goddaughter Helena in ‘INDIANA JONES 5’. pic.twitter.com/tt8sIjsdnU — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) November 21, 2022 ×

While speaking to Empire, Mangold said that in the first few minutes, we will get to see the classic Indy — as in the hero of the first three movies. This will be enabled by that modern movie miracle — digital de-aging.

“I wanted the chance to dive into this kind of full-on George-and-Steven old picture and give the audience an adrenaline blast," said Mangold. The scene will pit Indy once again against the Nazis in the 1940s.

Ford said he was convinced by the de-aging technology, something that has been dodgy to simply awful in the past. For instance, while Robert de Niro looked fine as a younger version of himself in Martin Scorsese's 'The Irishman', he moved and behaved like a man in his 70s, which he really is.

"This is the first time I’ve seen it where I believe it. It’s a little spooky. I don’t think I even want to know how it works, but it works," said Ford.

Indiana Jones film series began with Steven Spielberg's 1981 blockbuster 'Raiders of the Lost Ark'. He followed it up with 1984's 'Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom', 1989's 'Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade', and 2008's 'Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull'.

Put together, the films have grossed almost $2 billion in box office returns worldwide on a combined budget of $279 million.