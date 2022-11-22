Nepal election results 2022: Nepali Congress surging in early trends, UML closing behind

The Nepali Congress seems to be edging away in the tally as the counting of votes for the 275-member House of Representatives and provincial assemblies is underway.

The election for the parliament and seven provincial assemblies were held on Sunday, and the counting began the next day Monday.

According to Kathmandu Post, Nepali Congress (NC) has won in three constituencies and is leading in 48 seats. Closing behind second is the main opposition Communist Party of Nepal [Unified Marxist–Leninist (UML)] which has pocketed one constituency and leading in 38 seats.

According to the election commission, the CPN (Maoist Centre) is leading in 12 constituencies while the Rastriya Swatantra Party has taken a lead in 11 constituencies.

NC party opened its account in Mustang and then in Manang. Its candidate Yogesh Thakali Gauchan was elected from Mustang for the House of Representatives



In Manag, Congress candidate Tek Bahadur Gurung secured the single constituency with 2,577 votes against UML’s Polden Chhopang’s 2,247 votes.

All you need to know about the Nepal national elections

In Kathmandu, senior NC leader Prakash Man Singh was re-elected from the Kathmandu 1 constituency after securing 7,140 votes against his nearest rival Ravindra Mishra from the Rastriya Prajatantra Party who got 7,011 votes.

Nepali Congress is led by Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, 76. His party has formed has an electoral alliance with former Maoist guerrilla leader 'Prachanda', 67.

They are pitted against CPN-UML alliance led by former premier KP Sharma Oli, 70.

The Nepali Congress-led ruling alliance includes CPN-Maoist Centre, CPN-Unified Socialist, and Madhesi-based Loktantrik Samajwadi Party, whereas the CPN-UML-led alliance includes pro-Hindu Rashtriya Prajatantra Party and Madhesi-based Janata Samajwadi Party.

(With inputs from agencies)