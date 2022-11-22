Dubai shopping 3-day super sale 2022: check white Friday, white Wednesday offers, discount and more!

In the United States and across the world, Black Friday is a big sensation. But the Middle East has coined a different term for the festival altogether: White Friday. The black term is generally associated with bad and negative things in this part of the world, while white on the other hand is considered pious and good. The festival marks the day when families and friends exchange gifts and presents. So, a lot of companies and MNCs have launched a slew of deals and offers to entice buyers this holiday season. Some companies are offering discounts even up to 70 per cent.

Why Black Friday is called White Friday in Dubai, UAE

Friday is also considered the holiest day of the week in Islam. So, the use of the term “Black Friday” is discouraged. In the Middle East, Black is linked with negative things, so they call it White Friday. The major difference between Black Friday and White Friday is that the Black Friday festival lasts for one day, while the White Friday festival generally lasts for 4 days.

3 Day super sale 2022 events in Dubai

During the three-day mega sale being held by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment from Friday, November 25 to Sunday, November 27, tourists and locals in Dubai can take advantage of fantastic discounts. Almost all major shopping malls and retail locations announce big discounts this day.

The three-day mega sale is available at all major shopping malls and centres in the city, such as the Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Deira, City Centre Mirdif, Dubai Mall, Dubai Marina Mall, Dubai Hills Mall, Mercato, Town Center Jumeirah, Ibn Battuta, Circle Mall, The Pointe, Nakheel Mall, Gate Avenue at DIFC, Festival Plaza, Dubai Festival City Mall, The Outlet Village, Al Seef, Bluewaters and The Beach opposite Jumeirah Beach Residence.

White Friday 2022 sale in Dubai

As part of Amazon's White Friday sale, customers will receive discounts of up to 70 per cent on a wide variety of goods. Customers will have access to incredible deals for eight days on products related to electronics, sports, cosmetics, fashion, cooking, and more.

Noon (Noon.com) is bringing back its annual Yellow Friday sale this November, giving passionate shoppers access to a whole week of amazing deals. Get your hands on the tech or clothing items you've been eyeing for months or days this season.

Now shoppers can enjoy 15 per cent off on POPC till the end of November. POPC is known for offering quality apparel and wall art which has been designed by local artists.

White Wednesday 2022 Sale in Dubai