HISTORY IN MAKING ! Meet first-ever female referees to officiate men's FIFA World Cup 

For the first time ever, female referees have been chosen to officiate at the FIFA men's World Cup. Know everything about the Stephanie Frappart, Salima Mukansanga, and Yamashita Yoshimi, among the 36 referees chosen for the competition. As they officiate in the men's football World Cup in Qatar, these three referees are writing history. Three of the 69 assistant referees travelling to the World Cup are Neuza Back of Brazil, Karen Diaz Medina of Mexico, and Kathryn Nesbitt of the United States. Here is everything you need to know about the FIFA's trailblazing officiating trio.

Yamashita Yoshimi

After refereeing the 2019 Women's World Cup in France, Japanese referee Yamashita Yomishi will participate in a second World Cup in a row, this time creating history by officiating in the men's FIFA. She also served as the referee during a match between the United States and Sweden in the 2020 Olympic Games, which were held in 2021. As the first female referee to ever do so, Yamashita was on the whistle for FC Tokyo's 2-0 victory over Kyoto Sanga in the J1 League and Melbourne City's 2-1 victory over Jeonnam Dragons in the AFC Champions League. Despite the expectations and pressures that come with officiating the games, the 36-year-old is savouring the chance to contribute to history. She said that there are hardly any female referees in the Middle East and hence she would like to see that change, with the Qatar World Cup as the catalyst. Yoshimi also added that the fact that women are officiating for the first time at a FIFA men's World Cup is a "sign to other people that women's potential is always growing." She said it is something she feels strongly about.



Salima Mukansanga

Rwandan referee Salima Mukansanga has been officiating for FIFA World Cup since 2012. Mukansanga, as a young girl, always dreamt of playing basketball professionally. At one point, in a conversation with News Times, she said she liked basketball and wanted to take it very seriously however access to basketball infrastructure was hard. That's how she ended up in refereeing, which she affirmed she never regretted. It led Mukansanga to the 2019 Women's World Cup, the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, and now Qatar. She was also involved in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics last year. Earlier this year, she also took charge at the men's Africa Cup of Nations. After naming as an official for the 2019 Women's World Cup, she said that officiating at the World Cup is "every referee’s dream."

Stephanie Frappart

Frappart, 38, has stunning success feathers to her cap. She took on the driver's seat in her first final in 2019 World Cup in France. In the same year, while continuing the chase to her dreams, she also officiated at the UEFA Super Cup final. In 2020, Frappart crafted history by becoming the first woman referee to take charge of a men's Champions League match. Her success story continued to prevail when a year later she took charge as Atletico Madrid faced off Chelsea in a second leg round of 16 tie in the women's UCL. She also refereed the 2022 Coupe de France final. Frappart's work was widely acknowledged and is evident with her win of the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) World's Best Woman Referee award three years on the bounce from 2019. Commenting on her impressive presence in the upcoming FIFA men's World Cup 2022, the Frenchwoman said, women referees at the mega games will send a strong message. She said it is a strong sign from FIFA and the authorities to have women referees. Frappart further hoped that this decision can make things happen for women.

Assistant women referees

In addition to the amazing women trio, there will be three more female officials. This is part of FIFA's selection of 69 assistant referees for the World Cup. Names of Neuza Back of Brazil, Karen Diaz Medina of Mexico, and Kathryn Nesbitt of the United States will be written in history as they join the tournament and officiate in Qatar.

Medina started off her career in refereeing by pure luck but she has strong sense that this position makes one fall more and more in love every day with football. USA's Nesbitt took up refereeing as a summer job up. It is interesting to note that up until 2019 Women's World Cup, she was a chemistry professor. She was named the Major League Soccer (MLS) Assistant Referee of the Year in 2020. It was a history-making feat for the USA star. In a conversation with FIFA she said it has been an absolute honour to have people say that she has become a role model for women. Meanwhile, the trajectory story for the 37-year-old Back is a pure delight to read.