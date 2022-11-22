FIFA World Cup 2022 Broadcast TV and OTT-Live Streaming: When and where to watch Argentina vs Saudi Arabia?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 edition has started off with a bang. While a lot of off-field news are making the headlines from time to time, the action on the ground has been enthralling as well. After Monday (November 21) saw three fixtures being held -- with England thrashing Iran, Netherlands going past Senegal and USA-Wales tie ending in a 1-1 stalemate -- Argentina will square off with Saudi Arabia in Group C's first game.

Talking about Argentina, all eyes will be on Lionel Messi. Messi will enter the ground and achieve a major feat of becoming the first from his country to play as many as five separate editions of the World Cup. Argentina will be desperate to start off with a bang against a side whose best performance was a Round of 16 appearance in the 1994 edition. Here's everything to know about the Argentina vs Saudi Arabia FIFA World Cup clash:

When is the Argentina vs Saudi Arabia match of the FIFA World Cup 2022?

The Argentina vs Saudi Arabia FIFA World Cup 2022 fixture, from Group C, will be played at the Lusail Stadium, Qatar.

What time will the match be telecast in India?

The match will commence at 15:30 PM IST on Tuesday afternoon (November 22).

Where can we watch the match live: Broadcast TV and OTT Channel in India?