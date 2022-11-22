HIGHLIGHTS | India Vs New Zealand 3rd T20 Cricket Match: Match abandoned due to rains

This what captains said after the toss:

Hardik Pandya: We wanted to bowl first anyway, so we got what we wanted. I think the pitch will remain the same for the entire 40 overs, but with the grass on it, there could be some lateral movement for our pacers. We do keep the dimensions in mind, but we do have the skill-set in our bowling line-up. We can't think too much about the conditions - One change, Harshal comes in place of Washington Sundar.

Tim Southee: We will bat. Looks like a pitch where we can put the runs on the board. We can't really control the weather, but the history of this ground suggests good batting conditions. Our bowling the other night wasn't the best, but credit to SKY. Mark Chapman comes in straightaway. You look back at places where we can improve as a team.