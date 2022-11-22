HIGHLIGHTS | India Vs New Zealand 3rd T20 Cricket Match: Match abandoned due to rains
India cruised to a comprehensive 65-run victory in the second T20I against New Zealand on Sunday to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Hardik Pandya's men will be hoping to continue their winning run when they lock horns with the Kiwis in the third and final T20I at McLean Park in Napier on Tuesday. While the first game was washed out due to rain, Suryakumar Yadav's splendid ton followed by a superb bowling performance from Deepak Hooda powered India to a big win in the second game. India is likely to field an unchanged playing XI and will hope to clean sweep the series 2-0 in Napier.
Match was interrupted due to rains and bad weather. India is on par with the DL score, score of India after 9 overs stands at 75 runs. The match has been ended here only and it is tied between India and the New Zealand.
The rain returns and forces a stop to play 🌧️IND 75/4 (9) require 86 runs to win. Scores https://t.co/VBcIAio66t #NZvIND #CricketNation pic.twitter.com/zcYemJY04T— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) November 22, 2022
India's poor play in the powerplay and lost four of their wickets in first six overs only. India has kept rain under check if rain interrupts.
With scoring only 17, India lost its first wicket of Ishan Kishan to Adam Maline's ball. Rishab Pant has to chase the mediocre number at a gradual pace to have a steady start in the powerplay.
Indian bowlers are taking down the Blackcaps one by one, the NZ stands at 160/9, as nine of their wickets has fallen in front of the aggressive bowling of Harshal Patel and Arshdeep.
Devon Conway and Glenn Philips are taking the innings to new tempo. They are building a foundation for power hitters like Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell and Santner to explode in the final few overs.
At the end of the first six overs, NZ stands at 46/2. Mohammed Siraj takes down Mark Chapman, as he tries to flick it off his pads but ends up getting an outside edge which goes straight up and Arshdeep catches it.
As Allen falls out early from the pitch, Conway and Chapman are going after the bowling, slowly changing the tempo of the game. NZ is at 37/1
Finn Allen trapped early LBW by Arshdeep Singh. He falls for 3. Mark Chapman joins Conway in the middle. NZ 9/1 (1.3) Follow play LIVE on @sparknzsport or @TodayFM_nz in NZ and with @PrimeVideoIN in India. LIVE scoring https://t.co/VBcIAiFGY1 #NZvIND #CricketNation pic.twitter.com/cIpaMSTic4— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) November 22, 2022
This what captains said after the toss:
Hardik Pandya: We wanted to bowl first anyway, so we got what we wanted. I think the pitch will remain the same for the entire 40 overs, but with the grass on it, there could be some lateral movement for our pacers. We do keep the dimensions in mind, but we do have the skill-set in our bowling line-up. We can't think too much about the conditions - One change, Harshal comes in place of Washington Sundar.
Tim Southee: We will bat. Looks like a pitch where we can put the runs on the board. We can't really control the weather, but the history of this ground suggests good batting conditions. Our bowling the other night wasn't the best, but credit to SKY. Mark Chapman comes in straightaway. You look back at places where we can improve as a team.
After a short delay, the toss has finally happened. New Zealand won the toss and has decided to bat. The match will began shortly.
The toss has been delayed due to rain and wet field, covers are back on the pitch. If there are no rains, then the match will be played at 12:30 pm IST and there will be no loss of overs.
For the third Y20I match between NZ and IND, the Indian team has arrived at the venue. This will the deciding match of this series.
📹📹 Of scenic routes, mountains and meadows and some fun along the way as #TeamIndia touchdown Napier ahead of the third and final T20I against New Zealand.#NZvIND pic.twitter.com/zobGI3V0ml— BCCI (@BCCI) November 21, 2022
It has started in Napier and the pitch is currently undercover. But the latest update from the ground is that the rain has stopped in Napier and the game is all set to start at the right time, i.e. at 12:00 pm IST.
The Pandaya boys: Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya(c), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill, Umran Malik
The Kiwis: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee(c), Lockie Ferguson, Michael Bracewell, Blair Tickner
The weather at Napier on the Tuesday evening got cloudy with chances of rains later in the night. There are apprehensions that rain might play a spoilsport for today's match, as clouds of rain looms over the match. Stay tuned for further update.
Welcome to the live blog of today's match between India and New Zealand, catchup all the live updates of the third day match here.