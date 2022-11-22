Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker broke up last month due to busy schedules: Report

Since June, it was being speculated that reality TV star Kendall Jenner and basketball player Devin Booker have called it quits. However, the two never commented on the same and kept quiet about their relationship status. Now, new sources have come forward to claim that the couple parted ways last month and they are no longer dating each other.

But let's be clear, there's no bad blood between the two. After dating for almost two years, they amicably decided to break up due to "bad timing" and they only have love and respect for each other.

"Both have incredibly busy schedules right now with their careers and they've decided to make that a priority," a source told PEOPLE. While Jenner is busy promoting her 818 tequila line and focusing on her booming modelling career, Booker is trying to focus on his skills for NBA.

Another source told PEOPLE, "They have a lot of love and respect for each other and wish only the best."

'The Kardashians' star and Phoenix Suns guard were first romantically linked in 2020. They made their relationship 'Instagram-official' on Valentine's Day in 2021.

Meanwhile, in the latest episode of 'The Kardashians' season 2, Jenner revealed that she is having a "baby horse" via surrogate.

Speaking to her glam crew while getting ready for the 2022 Met Gala, Jenner said, “Oh my God, I’m having a baby,” before clarifying she meant a “baby” horse.

“I just got the news it took,” the 27-year-old said. “They just texted me that we have an embryo!”