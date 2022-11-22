Comedian Jay Leno released from hospital after suffering second-degree burns in car fire accident

Jay Leno, the former host of 'The Tonight Show', was discharged from the hospital on Monday. He had suffered serious second-degree burns while working underneath a car in Burbank, California, last week. After being under medical supervision for days, the 72-year-old returned home, looking happy and healthy.

Before leaving the medical facility, he posed for a picture with the hospital staff at the Grossman Burn Center and thanked everyone for taking care of him and sending best wishes. The picture shows visible burn scars on his face, neck and hand.

"After a 10-day stay at the facility, Jay will receive follow-up care at the Grossman Outpatient Burn Clinic for burns to his face, chest and hands he received during a fire at his home garage," Leno's doctors shared in a press release shared with the PA news agency.

"Jay would like to let everyone know how thankful he is for the care he received, and is very appreciative of all of the well wishes. He is looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with his family and friends and wishes everyone a wonderful holiday."

Meanwhile, Dr Peter Grossman also shared that he was very "pleased with Jay’s progress" and he is "optimistic" that the 72-year-old will fully recover soon.

Before Jimmy Fallon, Leno hosted NBC's 'Tonight Show' from 2010 to 2014. He currently hosts a revival of the game show 'You Bet Your Life'. He is also seen in CNBC series 'Jay Leno’s Garage', which showcases his love for four wheels.

