FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia match preview, prediction, fantasy tips and lineup 

Tuesday, November 22, will mark the beginning of Group C for the FIFA World Cup 2022 when Argentina, a two-time winner, takes on Saudi Arabia at the Lusail Iconic Stadium. For a player called Lionel Messi, who holds the weight of a whole nation to end their 36-year wait for a World Championship, emotions will be running high. On the other hand, Saudi Arabia will want to improve on previous opening-game routs. Keeping in view the history of Saudi Arabia's World Cup opening losses, Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, appear to be off to an easy start on Tuesday.

Argentina vs Saudi Arabia Head to Head

The two countries have previously faced off four times, with the South American side prevailing with two victories and two draws. The 1992 FIFA Confederation Cup final, the first matchup of its sort between the continental winners, featured the sole competitive encounter between the teams. At the King Fahd II Stadium in Riyadh, Argentina easily won the championship match, winning 3-1 to win the first tournament. Argentina has so already won a FIFA Trophy in a Middle Eastern country. The most recent encounter between the teams took place in November 2012 and resulted in a scoreless draw.

On July 6, 1988, Argentina met Saudi Arabia for Bicentennial Gold Cup and the match resulted in a 2-2 draw. The two nations again came face-to-face for Bicentennial Gold Cup on July 16, 1988 with Argentina scoring 2 two goals while Saudi Arabia struggled at a stalemate. On October 20, 1992, Saudi Arabia v Argentina game resulted in a 1-3 for FIFA Confederations Cup. In the latest International Friendly, Saudi Arabia and Argentina match resulted in a stalemate, the only competitive meet between the South American side and Riyadh.

Argentina vs Saudi Arabia Group details

Argentina will undoubtedly be the favourite to top Group C, and they should overcome Saudi Arabia to move to the next stage of the competition. Messi and Co. are almost certain to triumph over the Asian squad. Argentina will then meet Mexico, a formidable North American team, in the Lusail Iconic Stadium on November 26. On the same day, Saudi Arabia will play Poland in a match that will be crucial in determining who will finish second in the group if Argentina performs as predicted. Argentina's match against Poland at Stadium 974 in Doha on Wednesday, November 30 will either be a game they must win or a rest day. Saudi Arabia will have the chance to advance to the Round of 16 for the first time in 28 years if they do have something to play for in their matchup against Mexico on the same day at the Lusail Iconic Stadium.

Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia World Cup record

Argentina has made 18 appearances so far in the World Cup with the first one in 1930. The Argentines have won two FIFA World Cups, in 1978 and 1986. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has made 6 appearances with the first one in 1994. Their best result came in 1994, reaching the Round of 16.

Argentina vs Saudi Arabia predicted lineup

Argentina (4-3-3): E Martinez; Molina, Otamendi, L Martinez, Acuna; Rodriguez, Paredes, Fernandez; Messi, L Martinez, Di Maria

Saudi Arabia (4-5-1): Al-Owais; Abdulhamid, Tambakti, Al-Amri, Al-Shahrani; Al-Najei, Kanno, Al-Malki; Asiri, Al-Brikan, Al-Daswari

Argentina vs Saudi Arabia will face off at the FIFA World Cup 2022 matchday 1 encounter on Tuesday, November 22. The match will kick-off at 3:30 PM IST, 1:00 PM localtime at Lusail Iconic Stadium in Lusail.

Prediction