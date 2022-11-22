Man orders Uber to go and rob a bank, asks driver to wait outside to take him back: Report

Believe it or not, a man in the United States allegedly ordered an Uber to go to a bank and rob it. Media reports claimed that he then forced the driver to wait to take him back home.

The man has been identified as 42-year-old Jason Christmas, who hails from Southfield, Michigan. The reports have mentioned that he was arrested on suspicion of robbing a Huntington Bank on November 16.

As cited by media reports, local police said that Christmas took an Uber to the bank. He went inside after asking the driver to wait outside. Reports also claimed that he couldn't drive as his driving license was suspended.

The officials claimed that the driver was not aware of Jason's plans for bank robbery as he waited as per the instructions.

After robbing the bank at gunpoint, Jason climbed back into the cab and went to his own home in Lahser. At the same place, police arrived to take the suspect into custody after tracking the vehicle down using CCTV footage.

The suspect was seen handcuffed and shoved to the ground in the bodycam footage. Southfield Police Chief Elvin Barren told Fox 2 News: "This is a very unusual way to commit an armed robbery in our city."

When police saw blood-like red colour on his clothes, which was also found on the bank notes, they asked if he'd been shot. But it was later discovered that the red colour was from the dye that was left in the wallet that the bank handed him over.

The reports mentioned that Jason has been charged with bank robbery. His bond was set at $500,000.

