Small plane crashes into a residential area in Colombia, eight dead - Video

Edited By: Srishti Singh SisodiaUpdated: Nov 22, 2022, 12:03 AM IST

Medellin plane crash. 

Story highlights

Eight killed in Colombia plane crash: The airport authorities also revealed that the eight people in the plane included six passengers and two crew members 

A small plane crashed into a residential area of Colombia's second-largest city Medellin on Monday (November 21), airport authorities and the mayor confirmed. 

Medellin's Mayor, Daniel Quintero, said that all on board were killed in the tragic accident. He wrote: "There has been a plane accident in the Belen Rosales sector. The full capacity of government has been activated to assist the victims." 

Preliminary information revealed that the plane took off from Olaya Herrera airport in the morning. It reported an engine failure before crashing into a house. Reports mentioned that thick plumes of black smoke were seen in the air after the crash. 

The emergency services in the city were rushed to the scene. Their page on Twitter stated that the aircraft had eight people on board and it hit at least one house in the Belen Rosales area.  

The airport authorities also revealed that the eight people in the plane included six passengers and two crew members. So far, there are no reports of anyone had been injured or killed in the house. 

Providing more information, he further said the plane was a twin-engine Piper heading from Medellin to the municipality of Pizarro in the neighbouring department of Choco. The plane "signalled engine failure on takeoff and did not manage to return to the Olaya Herrera airport." 

According to images shared by the emergency services, the plane crash-landed into a house, destroying its upper floors. In the videos shared on social media sites, the firefighters were seen working to douse flames. 

