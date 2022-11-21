Nicholas Pooran steps down as West Indies' white-ball captain after T20 World Cup debacle

West Indies batter Nicholas Pooran has decided to step down as the captain of the ODI and T20I teams, days after his team's debacle in the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2022. Two-time champions West Indies crashed out of the qualifiers after suffering shock defeats against Scotland and Ireland.

West Indies managed to get the better of Zimbabwe comfortably in the qualifiers but were stunned by Scotland and Ireland to finish at the bottom of their group as they failed to make it to the Super 12 stage for the first time in the history of the tournament.

Pooran, who was leading West Indies at the World Cup, failed to deliver with the bat on the personal front and faced criticism from all corners over his team's shambolic display. Announcing his resignation from captaincy on Monday, Pooran said it is the right decision and will give the team enough time to prepare for the next major ICC tournaments.

In a lengthy post on social media, Pooran called it a honour to be bestowed with West Indies' captaincy but insisted im stepping down is in the best interests of both parties. The left-hander said he will continue to be a leader in the dressing room and extend his support to the players in the team.

Pooran was appointed as the captain of the West Indies team in ODIs and T20Is by Cricket West Indies ahead of the T20 World Cup this year. Pooran was also designated to lead the team in the ODI World Cup in India next year. However, West Indies will now have to announce a new captain in both T20Is and ODIs.