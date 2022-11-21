Ukraine to evacuate Kherson and Mykolaiv ahead of 'life-threatening' winter

Ukraine is all set to experience a “life threatening” winter due to the lack of electricity caused by attacks on key infrastructure by the Russian military. As a result, the government has planned evacuation for citizens living in the worst-affect areas and it can start with the newly-liberated regions of Mykolaiv and Kherson. Ukraine’s deputy prime minister Iryna Vereshchuk informed the media on Monday that both regions will face evacuation and the people will be moved to the central and western parts of Ukraine.

The announcement coincided with the report from the World Health Organisation (WHO) claiming that the ongoing invasion by Russia has severely damaged the energy grid of Ukraine and as a result, this can be the worst winter in history for the people who will have to survive without any electricity.

"This winter will be life-threatening for millions of people in Ukraine," Hans Kluge, WHO regional director for Europe, told reporters. "Put simply –- this winter will be about survival," he added.

The two southern regions have been at the centre of conflict recently. Kherson was one of the regions which were annexed by Russia after a number of referendums. However, the Ukrainian military fought back in the past few months and was able to take it back with Russia deciding to retreat.

However, the constant missile strikes have left the region in a terrible situation and at the end of the conflict, the people were left without heat, electricity and even snow blankets.