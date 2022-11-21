As Serbia and Kosovo fail to resolve car plates dispute, EU warns of escalation

Amid the car plates dispute straining relations between Kosovo and Serbia, the European Union on Monday warned of "escalation and violence'. Both countries have held emergency talks but have failed to find a solution to the problem.

"After many hours of discussion ... the two parties did not agree to a solution today," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a statement to the media.

"I think that there is an important responsibility on the sides of both leaders for the failure of the talks today and for any escalation and violence that might occur on the ground in the following days."

Kosovo has a Serbian minority population. This year, Kosovo has asked everyone to change old car plates that date before 1999 when Kosovo was part of Serbia. The Serbian minority in Kosovo is against this imposition. However, in spite of the protests, Kosovo has said that it will begin issuing fines from Tuesday.

Borrell said he would inform the EU member states of the two countries' "lack of respect for their international legal obligations" and warned that, given their commitment to joining the bloc, they should act accordingly.

"The Serbian side was completely constructive and we were accepting the texts that were changed 10 times, but the Albanian side did not want to accept anything, not for a second, they would always add something that was clearly not possible," Vucic told reporters after the meeting.

Kurti, for his part, said he was ready to hold further meetings to normalise relations between Belgrade and Pristina, not just to deal with one issue.

"We cannot be irresponsible and not treat the actual issues ... We cannot turn ourselves into state leaders that are dealing only with car plates and are not talking how to normalize their relations," he told reporters in Brussels.



