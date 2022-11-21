Kanye West returns to Twitter, Elon Musk writes, 'Save what Ye loves'

Guess who is back on Twitter? On Sunday rapper Kanye West aka Ye shared a test post as his profile on the micro-blogging site got reinstated. Kanye tweeted, " Testing Testing Seeing if my Twitter is unblocked." The post drew mixed reactions from his followers as some celebrated his return while others wrote, "Oh no."

The rapper was locked out from Twitter in October following his anti-semitic tweets. West was also banned from Instagram for similar reasons.



In the following weeks, West largely abandoned Twitter but returned after his Instagram expulsion to post an old photo of him with Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg, The caption stated, "How you gone kick me off Instagram."



As West made a comeback on Twitter, the platform's new owner Elon Musk wrote, "Don’t kill what ye hate, Save what ye love,"



West's return comes a day after Twitter renewed the account of former US President Donald Trump and few other controversial figures.