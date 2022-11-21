Prince Harry and Meghan Markle win award for speaking about racism within the British royal family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey may have widened their gap with the British royal family, but the claims that the couple made in that interview has now reportedly fetched him a prestigious human rights award.



Harry and Meghan will receive the Robert F Kennedy Human Rights award for their fight against racial injustice within the royal institution, a report on El Confidencial claims. The royal couple will receive the Ripple of Hope award on December 6.



Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spoke about how they faced racism within the royal family during an interview with Winfrey earlier this year. The interview was the first time that the duo spoke at length about their decision to quit their roles as senior members of the British Royal family and move to the US with their children. The family moved to the US in early 2021.



Without naming anyone, the couple had some members of the family fretting over Archie's skin tone ahead of his birth. Meghan is African American and the first person of colour to marry into the royal family.



Kenny Kennedy, a human rights activist specified in an interview with the Spanish publication El Confidencial why they had decided to honour Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.



"They went to the oldest institution in UK history and told them what they were doing wrong, that they couldn't have structural racism within the institution; that they could not maintain a misunderstanding about mental health," Kenny Kennedy told the publication.