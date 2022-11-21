Top 10 world news: Earthquake jolts Indonesia, Ukraine claims finding 'torture' sites in Kherson

On Monday (November 21), a 5.6 magnitude earthquake hit Indonesia's main island of Java. The West Java Governor, Ridwan Kamil later confirmed that at least 162 people died while officials said that up to 700 people were injured. The epicentre of the earthquake was the town of Cianjur, which is 75 km (45 miles) southeast of the capital Jakarta. There was no danger of a tsunami. In other news, Ukraine on Monday (November 21) claimed that it has identified four torture sites in the region from where Russia recently withdrew its forces. In the latest statement, Ukraine also alleged that the Russian forces tortured detainees in Kherson before leaving the southern Ukrainian city.

On Monday (November 21), a 5.6 magnitude earthquake hit Indonesia's main island of Java. The West Java Governor, Ridwan Kamil later confirmed that at least 162 people died while officials said that up to 700 people were injured. The epicentre of the earthquake was the town of Cianjur, which is 75 km (45 miles) southeast of the capital Jakarta. There was no danger of a tsunami.

Ukraine on Monday (November 21) claimed that it has identified four torture sites in the region from where Russia recently withdrew its forces. In the latest statement, Ukraine also alleged that the Russian forces tortured detainees in Kherson before leaving the southern Ukrainian city.

One teacher and 11 school students sustained injuries after a science experiment went wrong in Sydney on Monday. Two students were seriously hurt as they suffered burns to their face and chest while the others were rushed to the Royal North Shore and Northern Beaches hospitals.

China has been accused of forcefully retrieving an "object" from a Philippine vessel in the South China Sea. Reports have claimed that the object was believed to be rocket debris and it was being towed by a Philippine vessel.

On Monday, amid her ongoing visit to the Philippines, United States Vice President, Kamala Harris met with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at the presidential palace in Manila and reaffirmed Washington’s “unwavering” commitment to defend its ally in the event of an attack in the South China Sea.

Elon Musk, Twitter's new owner, conducted a poll in which Twitter users narrowly decided to reverse a ban imposed on the former US president, Donald Trump more than a year ago. This decision led to Twitter restoring Trump's account.

On Monday, suspected Kurdish militants in Syria fired rockets across the border killing at least two people and injuring at least 10 people, said officials in Turkiye. This comes after Ankara launched deadly airstrikes on suspected militants in Syria and Iraq.

On Monday, at least 45 countries and institutions will convene in France’s city of Paris for the international aid conference during which they may pledge millions of euros of aid to Moldova. The country is currently suffering from rising food and energy prices, massive blackouts as well as an influx of refugees amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

A major road accident was reported on the Pune-Bengaluru highway in Pune Sunday night, injuring at least 30 people and resulting in a 48-vehicle pileup. According to local media, the brakes of an oil tanker failed near Navale bridge, before it rammed into several vehicles on the road.