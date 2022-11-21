FIFA World Cup 2022: Saka, Bellingham star as England run riot against Iran with thumping 6-2 win

England absolutely decimated Iran in their FIFA World Cup 2022 opener to get off to a flying start in the tournament. Bukayo Saka bagged a magnificent brace while the likes of Marcus Rashford, Raheem Sterling, Jude Bellingham, and Jack Grealish scored a goal apiece to help power England to a thumping 6-2 win at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

Iran were a no match to England's attacking prowess and received a proper hammering as their defence failed to cope with the pace of Saka and Sterling in the first half. After Harry Maguire nearly gave England the lead with his powerful header hitting the cross-bar, Bellingham rose to the occasion to bag his first goal for the country in a World Cup.

The highly-rated midfielder timed his jump to perfection to latch on to a cross from Luke Shaw and beat the Iran keeper comfortably to put his side 1-0 up in the game. Saka scored his first eight minutes later to make it 2-0 before Sterling slotted one home on a cross from captain Harry Kane in the first-half stoppage time.

The game saw a lengthy stoppage time of 14 minutes as Iranian goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand suffered a serious head injury and had to be stretchered off the ground. He suffered the injury during a collision with England defender Harry Maguire, who also took a blow to his head.

Saka grabbed his second of the night in the second half as he continued his fine form. The Arsenal youngster made a brilliant run in the Iran box after Sterling found him with a neat pass and slotted it into the bottom left corner to extend England's lead to 4-0 in the 62nd minute.

Mehdi Taremi pulled one back for Iran three minutes later and scored another consolation goal in the stoppage time before the full-time whistle in what was a disappointing night for his country. Substitutes Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish also managed to get on the scoresheet for England in the second half to hand Iran a proper hammering.

With the thumping 6-2 win, Gareth Southgate's England are off to a flyer in the Qatar World Cup and will be hoping to continue their fantastic run against the USA in their next clash in Group B. England are favourites to top their group which also consists of Wales, USA, and Iran.

"I can’t describe the feeling. It’s amazing, I’m so happy, I’m so proud, and we’ve got the win as well, so it’s a really special day! We needed a good start, we didn’t play the best coming into the tournament. But we showed everyone how much quality we have and what we can do," said Saka, England's two-goa hero against Iran.