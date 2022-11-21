Ukraine claims that officials found four 'torture' sites in Kherson

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

Ukraine on Monday (November 21) claimed that it has identified four torture sites in the region from where Russia recently withdrew its forces. In the latest statement, Ukraine also alleged that the Russian forces tortured detainees in Kherson before leaving the southern Ukrainian city.

Russia recently made the "difficult decision" of withdrawing from the west bank of the Dnipro River that includes Kherson, which is a strategic port city.

After the withdrawal, a wave of claims and counterclaims have been made from both sides, with some expressing scepticism, fearing a potential trap by Russia to lure Ukrainian forces. But so far, no such thing happened.

Ukraine has accused Russian forces of inflicting abuses on a "horrific" scale since they withdrew on November 11 after occupying the city for eight months.

In the latest statement by the Office of the General Prosecutor, it has been said that Ukrainian officials inspected "four premises" where Russian troops "illegally detained people and brutally tortured them."

It added that the Russian forces set up "pseudo-law enforcement agencies" in Kherson detention centres as well as in a police station.

As quoted by the news agency AFP, the prosecutors further stated that the officials discovered parts of rubber truncheons, a wooden bat, an incandescent lamp and "a device with which the occupiers tortured civilians with electricity".

The statement added that "law enforcement officers continue to collect evidence" of what Ukrainian officials said were "crimes" carried out by the Russian military.

The prosecutor's statement also mentioned that some documents and paperwork that were left behind by the Russian authorities, contained information related to the administration of the detention sites.

