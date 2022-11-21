Warner Bros. to adapt George RR Martin's Ice Dragon into animated feature

Another of George RR Martin’s book will get a screen adaptation as Warner Bros. plan to make animated movie on his book ‘The Ice Dragon’. This was revealed by the novelist himself as he was promoting his new book ‘The Rise of the Dragon: An Illustrated History of the Targaryen Dynasty.

Speaking about it, Martin said, "Some of you may know that I occasionally wrote other books that were not part of Westeros or that [story]. And one of them that I wrote way back in 1978 was a short story about a dragon, an ice dragon, and it's called The Ice Dragon.”

For those unaware, George RR Martin’s ‘The Ice Dragon’ was first published in the 1980s and was illustrated by Alicia Austin.

It follows a winter child, Adara, who was born during the worst freeze that anyone can imagine. At a young age she touches and later rides an ice dragon, a creature to be feared. She always felt a unique connection with the dragon. Years later, war comes to her farm with dragons from the North and swoops down upon her farm and their riders attacking her family. The little girl then takes it upon herself to end the war with the help of the ice dragon.