Aid sought to ease impact of Russia-Ukraine conflict on crisis-hit Moldova in Paris

On Monday, at least 45 countries and institutions will convene in France’s city of Paris for the international aid conference during which they may pledge millions of euros of aid to Moldova. The country is currently suffering from rising food and energy prices, massive blackouts as well as an influx of refugees amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The country of nearly 2.5 million people has already taken thousands of refugees, reportedly even more per head than any other country. Furthermore, the former Soviet republic largely depends on Russia’s energy supplies and is facing increasing difficulties ahead of the winter season as Moscow is cutting at least 40 per cent of its natural gas supplies to Moldova.

According to the French Foreign Ministry, the conference will be aimed at “concrete and immediate assistance” for Moldova which is currently facing an “unprecedented energy crisis” posing a risk of a “humanitarian crisis” for the citizens. The Moldovan President, Maia Sandu, will also reportedly meet French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday.

“Moldova is directly impacted because it's dependent on Russian energy supplies and is a country which has a part of its territory controlled by Russian soldiers so it's especially vulnerable,” said the French diplomat during a press briefing. Earlier this month, the European Union pledged at least 250 million euros (nearly $260 million) following Moscow’s reduction of natural gas supply.

This comes after earlier this year, two previous conferences in Germany and Romania saw over 600 million euros worth of pledges respectively. However, reports suggest that these pledges included repetition of previous pledges like financing projects and injecting money into the economy as opposed to direct budgetary support.



