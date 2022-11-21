Gary Oldman hints at retirement: I’ve had an enviable career, but...

Oscar-winning actor Gary Oldman is ready to wave goodbye to his acting career. The acclaimed actor, who over the years has enthralled millions of his fans with his outstanding performances, has time and again hinted at his retirement. And recently, Gary, 64, said that it's time to bring the curtain down on his acting career and he should focus on other things as well.



During his interview with the Times of London, the 'Harry Potter' actor said, reports Deadline, "I've had an enviable career, but careers wane, and I do have other things that interest me outside of acting." When you’re young you think you’re going to get round to doing all of them — read that book — then the years go by.''

"I’m 65 next year; 70 is around the corner. I don’t want to be active when I’m 80. I’d be very happy and honoured and privileged to go out as Jackson Lamb [his character in Slow Horses] — and then hang it up."



Gary shared his future plans while he was promoting the second season of his series 'Slow Horses.' The critically acclaimed show has been renewed for three and four seasons, and Garry will be part of both seasons. So his retirement is not coming soon.



Based on a best-selling novel by Mick Herron, the series revolves around Jackson Lamb, the head of Slough House and the boss of British intelligence agents, who are no longer serving the country for the mistakes they have done.