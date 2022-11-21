Black Friday 2022: Why is it called Black Friday, why there are so many deals on this day?

Black Friday is the Friday following the day of the Thanksgiving festival in the United States. It is one of the busiest shopping days of the year in the US, as it traditionally marks the start of the Christmas shopping season. The majority of stores in the US, both online and offline, offer sales and promote highly discounted items, making it one of the biggest shopping festivals in the states.

Why is it called Black Friday?

The term Black Friday is believed to be derived from the concept that businesses are 'in the red', that is, are running in the loss until the day after Thanksgiving. That is because, after that, massive sales and discounted prices turn the business to profit or put them 'in the black.'

The other story behind this terminology is an incident of the early 1960s when police officers in Philadelphia began using this phrase to describe the chaos caused by large numbers of suburban tourists in the city who came there for shopping and to attend Saturday's annual Army-Navy football game. The masses

created a ruckus and jammed the streets with traffic, there were cases of accidents, shoplifting, and other issues that pushed the officers to work longer shifts.

Where are holidays in the USA on Black Friday?

Black Friday is not an official holiday in the USA, but it is a public holiday in more than 20 states. It is a holiday for all the government state employees, and many non-retail employees have both Thanksgiving and Black Friday off.

Schools and universities are closed for the entire Thanksgiving weekend, including Black Friday. Banks in some states are closed as it is an unofficial federal holiday, however in some states banks are open with limited working hours.

The same day is also a state holiday in Georgia, in commemoration of General Robert Lee's birth anniversary.

All the public transit systems may not run at the scheduled time and some stores may extend their opening hours on Black Friday.

