Taylor Swift is back at No 1 spot on Billboard 200 albums chart with 'Midnights'

Taylor Swift is back to being the reigning queen of Billboard 200 albums chart after being displaced by Drake and 21 Savage. Drake’s ‘Her Loss’ topped Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ but one week of playing in radio and streaming platforms has brought back to top of the list.

The album racked up 204,000 equivalent album units in the US in the week ending November 17 (down 32%).

The album topped the chart for its first two weeks of release.

According to the announcement, ‘Midnights’ is the first album to tally at least 200,000 units in each of its first four weeks of release since Adele’s ‘25’. Adele’s album came seven years ago.

Taylor Swift, meanwhile, was all over the news as Ticketmaster apologised to her and fans over the sale of her tour tickets. The website crashed due to heavy demand and some were selling for exorbitant amounts.