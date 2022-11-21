Saif Ali Khan on Vikram Vedha's poor Box Office performance: It was disappointing
Directed by husband-and-wife duo Pushkar and Gayathri, the film starred two superstars of the industry and was well made, but it still joined the long list of Bollywood films that were duds at the box office this year.
Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan's actioner 'Vikram Vedha' was one of the most talked-about movies of the year. Despite heavy promotions, good reviews from audiences and critics alike, and much hype, the film performed below expectations and failed to rake in big numbers.
The film opened alongside Mani Ratnam’s 'Ponniyin Selvan 1' and faced tough competition from the period drama. And like many previous films, 'PS 1' triumphed over 'Vikram Vedha'.
However, months after its release, Saif is finally talking about the film's poor performance at the box office. In his recent interview with CNBC-TV18, the actor shared how he's dissatisfied with the film's performance.
"Honestly, Vikram Vedha was disappointing at the box office, in the sense that it opened and ran, and everyone who saw it really liked it, but philosophically looking back, the reason we should be polite to each other is because nobody has any clue what works, what doesn't, or what's going to happen," the actor said.
"It was certain that this film, with these two guys in it, was going to open big, and since it’s so well made, it’s going to run." But it was disappointing. I have no idea what’s happening. "People will continue to make movies, we will continue to try, and prices will keep fluctuating because our pricing is insane—we pay people astronomically, and the returns have been not good," he added.
When Bollywood is seeing back-to-back flops, every single film from the South is earning moolah at the box office, for example - 'KGF 2' and 'RRR', both the films shattered multiple box office records and become top-earning films of this year.
Praising both the films, Saif said: "Films like RRR and KGF 1 nailed it; I love those movies. I loved KGF 1 particularly; it had that universal thing to it. There are certain movies that have those things, and it doesn’t matter if they are garish, loud, and crazy. It is very confident cinema."