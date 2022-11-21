Saif Ali Khan on Vikram Vedha's poor Box Office performance: It was disappointing

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer 'Vikram Vedha’ is a Hindi remake of the 2017 hit Tamil film of the same name. The neo-noir action thriller film is helmed by Pushkar-Gayathri, who were also the creators of the original, while it starred R Madhvan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead. Hrithik and Saif will be sharing the screen for the first time. The story revolves around a police inspector named Vikram and a gangster named Vedha.

Inspired by the Indian folktale Baital Pachisi, the film tells the story of Vikram, a police inspector who sets out to track down and kill Vedha, a gangster. After Vedha voluntarily surrenders himself, he tells Vikram three stories that change his perceptions of good and evil.

Produced by YNOT and Plan C Studios, the film’s other stars include Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf, and Yogita Bihani.

'Vikram Vedha’ is slated for a release on September 30, 2022.

