Thanksgiving Day 2022: Know details about federal holiday in US, history, significance and weather

The end of the year 2022 is on the horizon, and people in the US are already talking about the most joyous time of the year: Thanksgiving Day. The festival is celebrated every year on the fourth Thursday of November, when friends and families meet and come together to enjoy themselves. The festival is incomplete without Turkey being served in the meal. The tradition started in the United States back in the 1500s. Thanksgiving was founded as a religious observance for all the members of the community to thank God for a common purpose.

Why do we celebrate Thanksgiving Day (2022)?

As the name suggests, Thanksgiving Day is the day of the year when one expresses their gratitude for what they have and what they have achieved in their lives. People come together, have fun and eat dinner where various Thanksgiving dishes are served. Many dishes are served including mashed potatoes with gravy, stuffing, sweet potatoes, cranberry sauce, sweet corn, various fall vegetables, squash, and pumpkin pie.

Is Thanksgiving 2022 a Federal Holiday?

Since 1863, Thanksgiving Day has been celebrated as an annual holiday in the US. The Holidays Act, which President Ulysses S Grant signed into law on June 28, 1870, established Thanksgiving as an annual federal holiday in Washington. Thanksgiving and other federal holidays became paid holidays for all federal employees in the US on January 6, 1885, thanks to a law passed by Congress.

History of Thanksgiving Day

Since President George Washington declared Thanksgiving a national holiday in response to a request from Congress in 1789, the holiday has been observed nationwide. However, Thomas Jefferson, the third US President, believed that the holiday should not be observed. Later, in 1863, President Abraham Lincoln declared the last Thursday in November to be a national day of "Thanksgiving”.

