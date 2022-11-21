Children suffer burns to face and chest after science experiment goes wrong in Sydney

One teacher and 11 school students sustained injuries after a science experiment went wrong in Sydney on Monday. Two students were seriously hurt as they suffered burns to their face and chest while the others were rushed to the Royal North Shore and Northern Beaches hospitals. According to the local media reports, the team from the Manly West public school were trying to create a “sugar snake” with baking soda, a sugar mixture and an accelerant but the erratic winds on the beach ended up causing the accident. The emergency cases were airlifted to Westmead children’s hospital.

“We received multiple triple zero calls reporting that a number of children had sustained burns during a science experiment, which was being conducted outside,” New South Wales Ambulance Acting Supt, Phil Templeman told The Guardian about the accident and its possible cause.

“Today’s high winds have impacted the experiment and blown some of the materials around. The children have sustained burns to the upper body, chest, face and legs. Thankfully, the majority of the students were not badly injured,” he added and made it clear that a probe is already underway.

While both the local authorities and the Fire and Rescue NSW officers were at the beach for quite some time after the incident, it was soon opened for visitors without any more warning.

NSW education minister Sarah Mitchell visited the site and sympathised with the victims.