NASA tells when humans can live and work on moon

The head of Orion's lunar programme says that Artemis 1 was the first step towards the long-term plan of deep-space exploration. Howard Hu, the head of the US agency's Orion lunar spacecraft programme said, humans could be sent to the moon for "durations" before 2030. They are also working towards developing habitats for humans to live in and building rovers to support their work. Astronauts are already on a course where they are learning how to live and work on the moon and will be trained by the end of the decade.

Talking about the programme, Hu told a news agency, “We are going to be sending people down to the surface, and they are going to be living on that surface and doing science.” He further added talking about Artemis 1, "We’re working towards a sustainable programme and this is the vehicle that will carry the people that will land us back on the moon again.”

The Artemis programme is named after the twin sister of Apollo, which will also work on the construction for the Lunar Gateway, a space station where astronauts will live and work as they orbit the moon. Talking about the future plans of NASA, Hu also added that this will be a bigger stepping stone towards their move to Mars, which is the ultimate alternative destination of human-life.

Artemis 2 is expected to launch in 2024 which will then take humans into the moon's orbit, and humans will set foot on the moon once again with the Artemis 3 in 2025, though NASA has said that the launch dates can be pushed back. One of the biggest goal of the Artemis mission will be to explore the south pole of the moon and determine of water is present there, which can be useful in fueling trips to the Mars.