Netanyahu wins defamation lawsuit against former Israeli PM Olmert

Benjamin Netanyahu won a defamation lawsuit against former Israeli prime minister Ehud Olmert, with an Israeli court ordering the latter to pay damages to the family. Following a series of inconclusive parliamentary elections in 2021, Olmert had said that Netanyahu exhibited “crazy behavior” and that his wife and son suffered from “mental illness.”

The lawsuit between the two kicked off early this year, in which Olmert claimed that he was “expressing an opinion in good faith” when he made those remarks. The Tel Aviv Magistrate’s Court dismissed Olmert’s claims and ordered him to pay damages totaling around $18,000 to Netanyahu and his family, as well as legal costs.

Netanyahu's lawyer hailed the ruling as "the shattering of another libel", referring to three other graft trials in which Netanyahu has claimed innocence.

Olmert served as centrist premier between 2006 and 2009 and made the statements in a TV interview last year shortly before Netanyahu, then heading a caretaker government, was toppled by an alliance of cross-partisan rivals. Netanyahu is currently on course to form a hard-right new coalition government following abandonment by mainstream parties.

Jerusalem Magistrates' Court ruled that Olmert's portrayal of Netanyahu, his wife Sara and son Yair had exposed them to "hate, ridicule or degradation". It further said the defendant had not substantiated the remarks with a proper medical assessment.

The court also voiced hope that mental illness "will one day be regarded like any other illness". "An attempt by a public figure to influence the political outcome of a a democratic process cannot be viewed as 'intent to cause harm' in the sense of warranting multiple sums in damages," the 26-page ruling said of the reduced award.

Olmert's lawyer said he might appeal against the decision.