Ranveer Singh's response wins hearts as F1 veteran Martin Brundle fails to recognise the actor
Ranveer Singh at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Ranveer Singh may be a Bollywood superstar who enjoys a huge fan following but the actor sportingly introduced himself as an 'entertainer' to a former Formula One racer when the latter couldn't recognise him.
F1 veteran Martin Brundle 'momentarily' forgot who Ranveer was during the 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday. Martin, who hosts a segment of the event for Sky Sports, went up to Ranveer for a chat and asked him how he was.
"On top of the world. I can feel the exhilaration and adrenaline," said the actor. The viral clip of the two interacting has Martin telling Ranveer, “I have momentarily forgotten who you are, can you tell me please.” To which Ranveer replied, “I’m a Bollywood actor, sir. I hail from Mumbai, India. I am an entertainer."
Martin couldn't help but admire Ranveer's all yellow-gold Versace outfit and said, "The respect for that suit! Because that is punching.” Responding to him, Ranveer joked, “You know the best part sir, I have to send it all back in the morning.”
@RanveerOfficial you have killed it on the grid walk at the Abu Dhabi F1 #f1 #RanveerSingh #DeepikaPadukone #SkyF1 #martinbrundel #Bollywood #AbuDhabiGP pic.twitter.com/erOjPaptoU— jeetu patel (@JE3TUPATEL) November 20, 2022
As the video of their interaction went viral, many on Twitter lauded Ranveer Singh for his humble response.
One tweeted, “He handled that very well… ‘Bollywood actor sir from Mumbai India, I'm an entertainer'. Respect.” Another one said, “This shows how humble and nice Ranveer is.” Another tweet read, “One has got to respect his humility.”
There were some who found the video funny, and commented on Ranveer’s outfit, others defended the actor. One tweeted, “A white man who no one knows off, literally living under a rock, questions arguably the biggest Hindi movie star about who he is and you find that funny! How lame of you. Respect to Ranveer.”
A day earlier, Ranveer Singh was honoured at Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night 2022 (FFME 2022), where he was given the superstar of the decade award. The event took place in Dubai.