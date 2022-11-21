FIFA World Cup 2022 Broadcast TV and OTT-Live Streaming Channel in Gulf nations (GCC): When and where to watch

FIFA World cup 2022 started on Sunday with the host Qatar’s disappointing 0-2 performance against Ecuador on day 1. It was for the first time that Qatar played at this level since it is hosting the tournament but was not able to live up to the occasion. Now, viewers are all set to get the thrilling experience of the mega event on day 2 of the FIFA World Cup, as two matches are scheduled for the day. On 21st November, two matches will be played where Iran is all set to clash with England and Senegal will cross swords with the Netherlands.

Where the FIFA World Cup 2022 matches will be played on day 2?

The first match of day 2, between England and Iran, will be played at Khalifa International Stadium in the Qatari city of Ar-Rayyan.

The second match of the day will be played between the Netherlands and Senegal at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha.

What time will the match be telecast in Gulf countries (UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Oman & Bahrain)?

The first match between England and Iran will begin airing at 17:00 Gulf Standard Time (GST). The second match between Netherlands and Senegal will kick off at 20:00 GST.

How to watch the matches online in Gulf countries (Live Streaming-OTT details)?

The matches will be aired live on FOX Sports (FOX and FS1) in English and Spanish respectively. Also, viewers will be able to access Livestream on beIN SPORTS in gulf nations.

Let’s take a look at the predicted lineup of all the teams.

England: Pickford; Trippier, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Rice, Bellingham; Sterling, Mount, Foden; Kane

Iran: Beiranvand; Moharrami, Pouraliganji, Hosseini, Mohammedi; Nourollahi, Ezatolahi, Hajsafi; Jahanbakhsh, Taremi, Amiri

Senegal: E. Mendy; Sabaly, Cisse, Koulibaly, Ballo-Toure; Kouyate, N. Mendy, I. Gueye; I. Sarr, Dia, Diatta