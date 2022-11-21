American Music Awards 2022: Pink pays tribute to Olivia Newton-John
American Music Awards 2022: Pink stood in the centre of the stage and sang classic songs of Newton-John while the crowd had a gala time.
It was a high fashion night as music stars attended the American Music Awards 2022. Pink had a lot of stuff rolled up her sleeves as she opened the Awards night with a mid-show tribute to Olivia Newton-John and her hit song ‘Hopelessly Devoted to You’.
Dressed pretty in sparkles and feathers, Pink sang ‘Hopelessly Devoted to You’ and then her new single ‘Never Gonna Not Dance Again’.
As for the tribute, Pink stood in the centre of the stage and sang classic songs of Newton-John while the crowd had a gala time. Newton-John passed away in August at the age of 73.
She had five No. 1 hits on the Hot 100 chart. ‘Hopelessly Devoted to You’ peaked at No. 3 and was one of three top 10 smashes from 1978’s Grease, also earning an Oscar nomination for best original song. Newton-John earned 10 American Music Awards, beginning in 1974 with a favourite album – country win for ‘Let Me Be There’. American Music Awards 2022: Taylor Swift takes 6 AMAs home, wins trophy for re-recorded album 'Red'
She dominated the favourite female artist categories in the mid-’70s, winning in the pop/rock category in three consecutive years from 1974 to 1976, and she returned to win the category in 1982, following the smash success of her 1981 Hot 100-topper ‘Physical’.