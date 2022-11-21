N Jagadeesan achieves historic feats in men's List A cricket with fifth successive ton in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Tamil Nadu batter N Jagadeesan has been in superb form in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. The right-handed opener slammed his fifth successive ton in the premier tournament during his state's face-off versus Arunachal Pradesh on Monday (November 21). Jagadeesan, who has had scores of 5 (6), 114* (112), 107 (113), 168 (140), and 128 (123), before he went on a rampage and slammed a breathtaking 141-ball 277. By virtue of his latest knock, Jagadeesan has become the first cricketer to hit five straight tons (most by any in an edition of the premier tournament) and also record the highest individual score in List A cricket.

After Arunachal opted to bowl first, they were in for a leather hunt as Jagadeesan-Sai Sudharsan (154) stitched a memorable 416-run opening stand before the former lost his partner but his swift acceleration and unbeaten cameos from Baba Aparajith-Inderjith took Tamil Nadu to a mammoth 506 for 2 in 50 overs, becoming the first team to score 500-plus total in men's List-A cricket.

In addition, Jagadeesan -- whose 277 was laced with 25 fours and 15 sixes at a strike rate of 196.45 -- slammed the fastest List-A double ton. Here are some of the records broken during the first half of the Tamil Nadu-Arunachal Pradesh encounter, at the iconic M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru:

Highest total in Vijay Hazare Trophy:

506/2 - Tamil Nadu v Arunachal, 2022*

457/4 - Mumbai v Puducherry, 2021

422/9 - Jharkhand v Madhya Pradesh, 2021

Most centuries in an edition of Vijay Hazare Trophy

5* - N Jagadeesan

4 - Virat Kohli, Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Prithvi Shaw

Fastest List-A double century:

114 balls - N Jagadeesan (Tamil Nadu) v Arunachal*

114 balls - Travis Head (South Australia) v Queensland, 2021

117 balls - Ben Duckett (England Lions) v Sri Lanka A, 2016

Most sixes in an innings in Vijay Hazare Trophy:

15 - N Jagadeesan v Arunachal*

12 - Yashaswi Jaiswal v Jharkhand, 2019

11 - Vishnu Vinod v Chhattisgarh, 2019

11 - Ishan Kishan v Madhya Pradesh, 2021

Highest List-A score in men's cricket: JAGADEESAN SURPASSING SOME BIG NAMES

277 - N Jagadeesan (TN) v Arunachal*

268 - Alistair Brown (Surrey) v Glamorgan, 2002

264 - Rohit Sharma (India) v Sri Lanka, 2014

257 - D'Arcy Short (West Aus) v Queensland, 2018

248 - Shikhar Dhawan (India A) v South Africa A, 2013

N Jagadeesan-Sai Sudarshan now the first-ever pair to stitch a 400+ stand in List-A cricket

416 - N Jagadeesan & Sai Sudarshan v Arunachal*

372 - Chris Gayle & Marlon Samuels v Zimbabwe, ODI WC 2015