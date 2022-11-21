Director Euzhan Palcy gets Oscar for lifetime achievement: Black and female is bankable now

Director Euzhan Palcy made a rocking return as she was honoured with an Oscar for lifetime achievement at the Academy’s Governors awards this year. The first Black woman to direct a film for a major Hollywood studio, Euzhan made her inroads after she was introduced by Viola Davis and was praised by Ava DuVernay.

Euzhan’s breakthrough film was ‘Sugar Cane Alley’, about field workers in colonial Martinique. She became the first Black and first female director to win a Silver Lion at the Venice film festival (in 1983) and the first to win a César award, France’s Oscar.

‘A Dry White Season’ was her second big feature, a drama set in South Africa during apartheid, showing the radicalisation of a suburban white father after he starts to seek justice for his Black gardener and his son. It was the first film directed by a Black woman funded by a major Hollywood studio, and when he got out of prison Nelson Mandela asked to meet with her.

Accepting the award, she said, “Black and female is bankable. I was so tired of being told I was a pioneer. I was so tired of hearing praise for being the first of too many firsts.”

The 13th annual Governors awards took place last weekend and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences took this opportunity to honour someone who had contributed a lot to the entertainment industry.

This year’s lifetime award winners included songwriter Diane Warren, who had been an Academy Award nominee for best original song 13 times since 1987 for songs such as ‘Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now’, and ‘I Don’t Want To Miss a Thing’, but never took home the Oscar, and Australian director Peter Weir, who directed ‘Witness’, ‘Dead Poets Society’, ‘The Truman Show’ and ‘Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World’.