Chris Hemsworth to take break from acting over Alzheimer's risk and to spend time with family

Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth, who is currently busy winding up the press tour of his new docuseries 'Limitless', has decided to take a break from acting. After completing the tour for the docuseries and fulfilling his commitments, he will be taking some time off from work to enjoy the company of his family, which includes his wife Elsa Pataky, daughter India and twin sons Tristan and Sasha. His focus will be his health until he returns to the sets for his next.

While speaking to Vanity Fair, he said, "Doing an episode on death and facing your own mortality made me go, ‘Oh God, I’m not ready to go yet.’ I want to sit and be in this space with a greater sense of stillness and gratitude."

“It really triggered something in me to want to take some time off. And since we finished the show, I’ve been completing the things I was already contracted to do. Now when I finish this tour this week, I’m going home, and I’m going to have a good chunk of time off and just simplify. Be with the kids, be with my wife,” he continued.

While filming 'Limitless', Hemsworth got to know that he is eight to 10 times more likely than an average individual to develop Alzheimer's disease.

In the fifth episode of the docuseries, the actor met longevity physician Dr Peter Attia and underwent a series of genetic tests. During which Attia told Hemsworth, "We’ve got every blood test one can get. And you’ve got two copies of APOE4. A set from your mom and a set from your dad." For those uninitiated, APOE4 is the gene that has the strongest correlation to the development of Alzheimer’s disease.

During the episode, Hemsworth also revealed that his grandfather suffers from the disease. "He either doesn’t remember who we are, you know, his grandkids, but also even his own children, for years. It’s heartbreaking," Hemsworth said.

