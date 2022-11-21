‘Tabu is single-handedly saving the Hindi film industry’: Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut was all praises for Tabu as she took to her Instagram stories to wish the stellar actress for her work in ‘Drishyam 2’. A massive hit, Drishyam 2 is the only second film that has received such a response among the crop of films that have been released this year so far. The first was ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’.

Praising Tabu, Kangana Ranaut wrote, “Only two Hindi films have worked this year – Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Drishyam 2… and both films have superstar Tabu ji in central roles, slaying in her 50s… single-handedly saving the Hindi film industry. Her talent and consistency have never been questioned but to look her best and reach the peak of her stardom in her fifties is commendable.”

Kangana Ranaut called Tabu an inspiration, and further wrote, “I think women deserve much more credit for their unwavering dedication to their work... Such an inspiration.” Drishyam 2 movie: Box office collection of day 3 reaches new milestone