Watch | Meteor lights up sky in Norway, prompting search for meteorites

A bright meteor lit up the sky over southwest Norway after 7:00 pm local time on Saturday (Nov 19). As the rumbling meteor burned up, it shimmered in several colours sparking in the sky.

The unusually bright meteor called a 'bollide' was visible from many parts of the country. An expert from the country's meteor network said the meteor was 'exceptionally bright and powerful' and burned up in the atmosphere.

Also read | NASA images prove a meteor crashed into Mars, triggered a massive quake

Many believe that this meteor belongs to the Leonid meteor shower, which at the moment is alive. However, the Norwegian meteorological department on its website claimed that the meteor belonged to 'Taurids' which is also active at the moment.

An eyewitness told NRK, "It suddenly became bright, so I thought at first it was a car driving on high beam. But then I looked up at the sky and there was a massive light that shot across the sky with a long, blue tail behind it."

Currently, the police are in contact with the meteorological departments for the matter as many assume that the 'bollide' may be a meteorite.

The statement continued, "The Taurids do not produce as many meteors as the Leonids but the Taurids occasionally produce very powerful meteors, like this one." Watch | Meteor lights up the sky over Norway: Spectacular sight of meteors burning up in the atmosphere

Norway has been a hotspot for witnessing meteor showers. According to the International Meteorlogocla Organisation, the Leonids (LEO) meteor was activated on November 6 and the peak day was marked as Nov 30, 2022.

(With inputs from agencies)