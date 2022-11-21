Aishwarya Rai Bachchan remembers her late father on his birth anniversary, shares emotional post

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took to social media on Sunday to share an emotional note and picture for her late father Krishnaraj Rai's birth anniversary. The touching tribute went viral on social media in no time with fans showering the actress with love.

Krishnaraj Rai, who was an Army biologist, passed away in 2017 after a long battle with cancer.

Aishwarya's post for her father read, “Prayers and Love in Remembrance. Happy Birthday dearest darling Daddyyy-Ajjaaa. Love. Love and more Love. Always. God Bless. (sic)”

In the picture posted with the note, Aishwarya is seen posing with her daughter Aradhya in front of her father’s photo frame. Take a look!

In the comment section, Aishwarya's husband and actor Abhishek Bachchan left a heart emoji. Meanwhile, her fans poured love on the post and wrote sweet comments.

On the movie front, Aishwarya was last seen in director Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus period action drama film 'Ponniyin Selvan -1'. The film also starred Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Jayaram, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Rahman, R. Parthiban and Lal.