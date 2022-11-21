In Pakistan, this social media generation refers to me as match-fixer, says Sultan of Swing Wasim Akram

Former Pakistan pacer and captain Wasim Akram is known for not mincing his words. Akram remains active in various aspects of the game and is known to call a spade a spade. Recently, Akram recalled the match-fixing accusations and revealed how he feels the current social media generation in Pakistan still believes him guilty of the serious allegation.

Speaking to Wide World of Sports, Akram slammed Pakistan fans, especially the social media generation, for disregarding his successful international career and thinking of him as a match-fixer. In addition, he spoke about the love and respect he receives from the people in India, Australia, England and West Indies.

"In Australia, England, West Indies and India, when they talk about the World XI, when they talk about the best bowler in the world, my name pops up but in Pakistan, this generation, this social media generation, they are the one who come down, every comment they send, they say, 'oh, he is a match fixer', not knowing what it was," said Akram. "I have passed that stage in my life where I have to worry about people," he stated asserted.

Exclusive: Wasim Akram opens up on his career, Pakistan cricket and dealing with the 'match-fixing' tag. 🏏🇵🇰#9WWOS #Cricket pic.twitter.com/jDUo0zhnwB — Wide World of Sports (@wwos) November 20, 2022 ×

It is to be noted that there were rumours of Akram trying to fix a game between Pakistan and New Zealand back in 1996. Further, his decision to pull out of Pakistan's quarter-final match versus arch-rivals India during the same year's World Cup made heads turn, with many questioning his absence.