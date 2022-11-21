Massive traffic congestion on the Pune-Bengaluru highway as tanker crash causes 48-vehicle pileup

A major road accident was reported on the Pune-Bengaluru highway in Pune Sunday night, injuring at least 30 people and resulting in a 48-vehicle pileup. According to local media, the brakes of an oil tanker failed near Navale bridge, before it rammed into several vehicles on the road.

The collision ended up spilling oil on the highway, making the road slippery and causing other vehicles to crash into the pileup. Rescue teams from the Pune Fire Brigade and Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority were rushed to the spot immediately.

A major accident occurred at Navale bridge on the Pune-Bengaluru highway in Pune in which about 48 vehicles got damaged. Rescue teams from the Pune Fire Brigade and Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) have reached the spot: Pune Fire Brigade pic.twitter.com/h5Y5XtxVhW — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2022 ×

Horrible Accident at Navale Bridge Pune .... minimum of 20-30 vehicles involved pic.twitter.com/FbReZjzFNJ — Nikhil Ingulkar (@NikhilIngulkar) November 20, 2022 ×

A statement released by the local authorities read, “A major road accident occurred at Navale bridge on the Pune-Bengaluru highway in Pune in which about 48 vehicles got damaged. Rescue teams from the Pune Fire Brigade and Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) have reached the spot.”

India Today reported that the Navale bridge area is prone to accidents due to the high slope of the road and the high speed of vehicles. Another incident occurred in the area on Friday where a speeding vehicle ran over a woman, resulting in her death.

News agencies reported that there are multiple damaged automobiles at the scene, where authorities are carrying out rescue operations including members of the fire department, police officers, and bystanders. NDTV reported that the vehicle pileup has caused massive traffic congestion on the road, with jams over 2 kilometres long being reported.

