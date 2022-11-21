SIAC to hear case of 'IS Bride' Begum who lost her UK citizenship after allegedly joining ISIS

On Monday (November 21), the Special Immigration Appeals Commission (SIAC) will be reviewing the case of Shamima Begum, a British woman who lost her citizenship after she allegedly joined the Islamic State group in Syria.

Shamima Begum, was 15 when she left London and moved to Syria along with her friends after she married an IS fighter, AFP reported.

Her husband, Mohammed Al-Rashed was allegedly charged with smuggling.

Begum was found by a British journalist in 2019, pregnant and claiming to be a victim of trafficking. Her interview drew outrage.

Dubbed an "IS bride," her request to come to the UK was denied by the Supreme Court last year to fight a case for her citizenship against the Home Office.

Begum's lawyer told AFP that the hearing would be centred around Begum being considered a victim of trafficking.

Further, a book published by Richard Kerbaj, claimed that Begum and her friends were taken to Syria by a man who was also leaking information to Canadian security services.

In her interview, Begum claimed that as soon as she arrived in Syria, she realised that the IS is trapping people and is trying to look "good for the propaganda vidoes."

Maya Foa, director of the human rights group Reprieve claimed that Begum was "groomed online as a child and taken to Syria by a Canadian spy."

The group told AFP that currently, 20-25 British families including over 30 children are still in the camps suspected of being related to Syrian fighters.

According to reports, some 900 people are estimated to have travelled from the UK to Syria and Iraq to join the IS group.

