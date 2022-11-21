Hong Kong leader John Lee tests COVID-19 positive upon return from APEC summit

Amid fresh Covid-19 outbreaks in China, now Hong Kong leader John Lee has tested positive after returning from the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit. A statement said that Lee is undergoing quarantine.

"The Chief Executive is undergoing quarantine in accordance with the guidelines provided by the Centre for Health Protection," a government statement said.

In Thailand's capital Bangkok last week, Lee met with several world leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping. His office said that he tested negative on rapid antigen tests for all four days he was there. The APEC summit was Lee's first overseas trip since the pandemic began. It was also his first foreign trip since assuming office as Hong Kong's chief executive in July.

Besides Xi, Lee had met Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Vietnamese President Nguyen Phuc and several other senior officials at the forum.

On Friday, Lee could be seen sitting between Xi and Widodo, with all three unmasked.

Hong Kong has been trying to revive its status as an economic hub following a strict Covid policy which led to several businesses leaving. The APEC summit was also aimed at boosting Hong Kong's status.

In recent months, restrictions have been relaxed to invite companies and foreign talent into the country. Mandatory hotel quarantine has been scrapped and the number of compulsory tests for arrivals have been reduced. Attractive visa and financial incentives have been put in place for people to visit and work in Hong Kong.

However, masking is still mandatory in public places, with residents required to check-in on a government-run app at dining and entertainment venues.

Lee' s plans to continue to work from home during his mandatory isolation period. His office informed that members of his staff who travelled with him had tested negative.

Meanwhile, China is witnessing Covid-19 flare ups, from Zhengzhou in central Henan province to Chongqing in the southwest. For Sunday, it reported 26,824 new local cases, almost as much as the country's pandemic peak in April. Two people also died in Beijing, up from one on Saturday, which was China's first since late May.

Guangzhou is battling one of the largest recent outbreaks in the country. A five-day lockdown for its Baiyun district has been ordered. Dine-in services have been suspended and night clubs and theatres in Tianhe have also been shut.